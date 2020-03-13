COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland One has started to take precautions, effective until further notice, because of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the district, they are not aware of any COVID-19 cases in Richland One.

The precautions include the suspending of field trips,including in-state travel, out-of-state travel and international travel. Visitors and volunteers to district schools will be restricted to parents, guardians or approved emergency contacts only. Approved contact may visit their students in the front office only and will not be allowed in classrooms.

After-school activities will be canceled, and students who are not in structured, district-sponsored afterschool programs will not be allowed to remain on school grounds after school.

According to the district, afterschool programs, including afterschool child care, 21st Century, comprehensive remediation, SC Homework Center and athletics tutorial programs, are continuing to operate with certain restrictions.

Other precautions are listed below.

All staff travel and face-to-face district professional development activities have been suspended.

Student internships, job shadowing and other field experiences at nursing homes and medical facilities have also been suspended.

All ThriveRichland play groups have been suspended.

School-sponsored activities/events that involve outside participants have been suspended.

Use of district facilities by external individuals and groups has been suspended.

Custodians at Richland One will also be cleaning and disinfecting facilities with an EPA-approved disinfectant, with a focus on frequently-touched surfaces, according to the district. Bus drivers will also be disinfecting buses after their morning and afternoon routes. Self-serve salad bars, deli bars and other self-serve stations in cafetieres have been suspended.

According to Richland One, in the event that school shave to be closed, they will implement our eLearning Plan, allowing students to do assignments virtually from home.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.