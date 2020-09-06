COLUMBIA, S.C. — Graduation ceremonies -- whether virtual or in-person -- may just now be wrapping up, but Richland School District One wants to remind parents and guardians that now is also the time to get ready for the 2020-21 school year.

Parents/guardians of students returning to the district for the 2020-21 school year in August must complete the annual online Returning Student Enrollment Verification form. The district is encouraging parents/guardians to complete the form sooner rather than later to ensure that they continue to receive vital district/school messages and alerts, which are especially important during inclement weather and other emergencies that lead to changes in the school schedule.

The form can be accessed through each school's individual website and gives families a quick and easy way to update their address, phone numbers and emergency contacts. Find the list of schools at richlandone.org

Providing updated contact information also will be helpful in preventing delays in scheduling their children’s classes for next year. Parents are also asked to upload a current proof of address. If parents/guardians cannot upload an electronic file, they should contact their child's school to make other arrangements.

Parents/guardians without computers or Internet access can use their smartphones or contact their child’s school for assistance. Families who have questions about logging into the Parent Portal or don’t have a Parent Portal account should contact the school where their child is enrolled.

Virtual registration for Pre-Kindergarten

Parents/guardians of children entering pre-kindergarten should be aware the district has revised and updated its procedures so that parents no longer will take documentation to their child’s zoned school. Instead, parents should submit all documents online (preferred method) or deliver documents to the Office of School Readiness and Pre-kindergarten Programs, located at 2638 Two Notch Road, Suite 106.

Parents also will need to view a virtual parent information session and complete a survey. No parent information sessions are scheduled to be held at district school sites.

Detailed information for parents about the registration process is posted on the Office of School Readiness and Pre-kindergarten Programs website (www.richlandone.org/4k ).

To be eligible for the district’s 2020-2021 pre-kindergarten programs, children must have reached the age of four on or before September 1, 2020, and parents must reside within the Richland One school district.

Magnet school virtual information sessions

Parents/guardians interested in sending their children to magnet schools, Richland One has set up virtual information sessions in order for parents to see what is available for their students. NOTE: Although a few district magnet programs have certain attendance zone requirements, the magnet programs listed below are open to all Richland One students.

Carver-Lyon Elementary School Language Immersion Magnet

Beginning in pre-kindergarten, Richland One’s Language Immersion Magnet offers students a bilingual education where half of the students’ instructional time is taught in English and the other half is taught in either Mandarin Chinese, Spanish or French. Educators believe being bilingual has long-term advantages because it makes students more marketable and gives them a competitive edge in college and the workplace. Families interested in learning more about the program should email della.thigpen@richlandone.org to register for a virtual parent information session.

Language Immersion Virtual Information Sessions:

June 16 at 10:00 a.m.

June 23 at 10:00 a.m.

Bradley Elementary School Career Awareness Magnet

In addition to an outstanding academic foundation, students enrolled in this program will learn about careers while developing their leadership skills. Bradley will offer three virtual information sessions for families via Zoom. To register for a session email karen.ogen@richlandone.org .

Bradley’s Virtual Parent Information Sessions:

June 15 at 10:00 a.m.

June 22 at 1:00 p.m.

June 29 at 4:00 p.m.

W.G. Sanders Middle School Career Exploration Magnet

Students will be able to connect what they learn in class to real-world experiences as they explore various career paths and develop leadership skills guided by an academically rigorous curriculum. Families interested in learning more about the program can participate in a virtual parent information session by registering at https://bit.ly/30ncHMi. After completing the registration, parents will automatically be provided with the meeting link, meeting ID, and password for the session of their choice. The virtual sessions will be approximately 30 minutes long and be facilitated through Zoom.

Sanders’ Virtual Parent Information Sessions:

June 10 at 11:00 a.m.

June 18 at 9:00 a.m.

June 23 at 6:00 p.m.

June 29 at 6:00 p.m.

W. J. Keenan High School Career Preparation Magnet

W. J. Keenan has four magnet academies—engineering, hospitality and tourism, government and entrepreneurship—that offer students college credit, industry certifications, internships and other advantages to prepare them for high-demand careers. Parents and students interested in attending an informational session should email kareem.beckett@richlandone.org or text “Accepted and Ahead” to (803)450-0074.

W.J. Keenan’s Virtual Parent Information Sessions:

June 15 at 10:00 a.m.

June 25 at 6:00 p.m.

June 29 at 10:00 a.m.

June 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Richland One Middle College

Richland One Middle College (ROMC) is an award-winning charter school housed on the Beltline campus of Midlands Technical College. It offers juniors and seniors the opportunity to earn college credits in an intimate, student-centered environment. Parents can register for the ROMC virtual information session at www.richlandone.org/romc.

ROMC Virtual Parent Information Session: