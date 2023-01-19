New interim superintendent named for Richland Two

Nancy Gregory, the current chief instructional officer for Richland Two, has been named interim superintendent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of superintendent Dr. Baron Davis.

Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take over as interim superintendent as the board works to fill the position.

The appointment came after a 6-1 vote from the school board, with Lashonda McFadden voting no.

The news comes after Dr. Baron Davis stepped down from the role on Tuesday after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment.

Davis resigned at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation, which was effective immediately.

The significant change comes after a shakeup on the school board that happened in the November general election. Going into the that contest, two members had chosen not to seek reelection.

Niki Porter, Tamikia Washington, Angela Nash, and Joe Trapp were elected to the board in November, with former board chair Teresa Holmes losing her bid to keep her seat. Linda Agostini, Monica Scott, and Angela Nash remained on the board.

In late November, Agostini was named the new chair, Scott the vice-chair, and Nash the secretary.

Davis, a Columbia native, has over 25 years of experience in education. While at Richland Two, he was previously a principal at Spring Valley High School and was an assistant superintendent in the district. In 2016, he was named superintendent-elect to work alongside Dr. Debbie Hamm, who decided to retire from the district. He officially became superintendent on July 1, 2017.

The district has been dealing with the fallout and scrutiny of a South Carolina Inspector General report that pointedly criticized the district’s finances and the leadership, including the board. The report was ordered by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster last year after there were allegations of mismanagement.

The final report was issued last November, just days before the election. It looked at the school from a time period from July 2018 to June 2022.

In it, the inspector found the district didn’t have a policy on the use of purchasing cards, which led to improper use of funds, and sometimes comingled in the district with District Two foundation bank accounts. It also said that same foundation did not supply an annual audit.