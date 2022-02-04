School board members sue SC officials to stop consolidation

The lawsuit says state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman exceeded her authority taking over Florence School District 4.

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Two school board members of a district taken over by South Carolina education officials are suing to stop the state from consolidating the district into a larger one.

The lawsuit says state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman exceeded her authority taking over Florence School District 4 and and has continued to abuse her power by working to consolidate the district into the much larger Florence School District 1.