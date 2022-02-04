School board members sue SC officials to stop consolidation

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Two school board members of a district taken over by South Carolina education officials are suing to stop the state from consolidating the district into a larger one.
The lawsuit says state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman exceeded her authority taking over Florence School District 4 and and has continued to abuse her power by working to consolidate the district into the much larger Florence School District 1.
When Spearman took over in 2018, she cited poor financial management and low student achievement. Florence District 4 has less than 700 students, while Florence District 1 has about 15,000 students.