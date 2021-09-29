Small fire damages roof at Richland Northeast High School

Building suffers minor smoke damage, no delays reported at Richland District Two school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A small fire was reported Wednesday morning at Richland Northeast High School in Richland School District Two.

Renovations at the school were taking place and a HVAC unit on the roof of one of the buildings caught fire. Only construction workers were at the scene at the time of the fire, no injuries have been reported.

According to Columbia Fire Department's Mike DeSumma, firefighters have the situation under control, there is minor smoke and water damage to the building and the area will have to be ventilated.

Several of the classrooms in that part of the building will have to be temporarily moved as Columbia Fire cut off power to that area.