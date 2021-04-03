Winthrop to celebrate May graduates with in-person ceremonies

The university said they will implement COVID-19 measures, such as: requiring masks to be worn.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop University will hold Commencement in person this May for all interested Spring 2021 graduate and undergraduate degree candidates.

“I hope you are as thrilled as I am with the prospect of the first, large in-person indoor events to be held on campus in more than a year,” Interim President George Hynd said in a Feb. 25 campus-wide e-mail. “As long as we continue to do the right things as far as our campus safety protocols for the remainder of the spring semester, we will be able to once again host these long-awaited ceremonies.”

*Thursday, May 6

7 p.m.: All graduate degree candidates

*Friday, May 7

10 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences (B.S. and B.S.W. degree candidates) and the College of Visual and Performing Arts

3 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences (B.A. degree candidates)

*Saturday, May 8

10 a.m.: Richard W. Riley College of Education

3 p.m.: College of Business Administration

All degree candidates will need to confirm attendance in advance for their assigned seating and will only be allowed up to two tickets for their guests.