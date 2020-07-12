Reality star Porsha Williams discusses Louisville arrests, Breonna Taylor protests in 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 13 premiere

“As I’m seeing the people around me being arrested, I said there’s no turning back,” Williams recalled.

Social justice was the focal point on the season 13 premiere of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Reality star Porsha Williams discussed participating in summer protests surrounding the March fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by Louisville Police.

Williams, whose grandfather Hosea Williams marched with Martin Luther King Jr. and the late civil rights legend and Congressman John Lewis, said her whole point in coming to Louisville was to stand up for Taylor and to activate her activism for her daughter’s future.

The show picked up on the July 14 protests outside Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home where protesters demanded the arrests for the police officers involved in the shooting and to hold Cameron accountable.

Williams said those who marched with social justice group Until Freedom were not told of the final stop out of fear someone within the group may spill information that could tip off police.

“As I’m seeing the people around me being arrested, I said there’s no turning back,” she described during the show.

Eighty-seven people were arrested and were charged with felonies that were later dropped by Jefferson County attorney Mike O’Connell.

Williams spent 13 hours in Louisville Metro Corrections in a holding area with 30 other women. She said that being inside with them and fighting for a life lost changed her life.

After her release, Williams posed for photos with Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer and thanking her for waiting for them to be released.

Producers of the show asked Williams what was her biggest take away from the experience and she proudly said, “I’mma do it again.”

Williams was also arrested a second time during protests in August which will be featured in a future episode.

