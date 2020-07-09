Kanye West holds Sunday Service in Atlanta as choir walks on water

Kim Kardashian West also shared video of the event on social media

ATLANTA — A well-known music mogul brought the gospel to Atlanta once again over the Labor Day Weekend with his Sunday Service.

Kanye West was in town as was his wife, Kim Kardashian West when they held the event. Videos from Kim and others also show an unusual sight - a choir walking on water on a lake near Pinewood Studios.

The amazing feat was the result of a special stage built in the middle of the pond; though, coupled with the powerful harmonies of the choir and gospel narration were an impressive display.

Billboard reported in August that Kanye had rebooted the Sunday Service to comply with the many new requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can watch a few clips below:

Go to my IG stories to watch all Sunday Service videos from tonight 🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/a6eC5uV8gy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2020