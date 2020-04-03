COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg and R&B icon Erykah Badu are coming to Columbia for a concert.

The Colonial Life Arena announced that the two will perform as part of May Day II, which will take place on Sunday, May 10. That's also Mother's Day.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 AM online at ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Arena Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Entertainment icon Snoop Dogg is a legendary rapper, DJ, actor, philanthropist and multi-platinum artist. He has released 17 studio albums and sold over 35 million albums worldwide. Some of his most notable albums are his debut album “Doggystyle” which reached number one on Billboard’s hip-hop and Top 200 charts and “Tha Doggfather” which also reached the top of the charts. His best hits include “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?”,” Gin and Juice”, “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang”, and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” He has toured worldwide and headlined the 2012 Coachella Festival. Snoop Dog’s work has earned him 16 Grammy Awards nominations.

Grammy award winning artist Erykah Badu is a singer, songwriter, actress and R&B sensation. She is known for her cutting-edge talent and soulful voice. Badu made her mark early with her break-out album “Baduizm”, which shifted the music industry with the creation of the “neo-soul” movement. It earned her two Grammy awards for best female R&B vocal performance and best R&B album. She has released seven albums since. Some of Badu’s most notable hits are “On & On”, “Tyrone”, and “You Got Me.” Breaking her four-year hiatus, she released her single “Tempted” with James Poyser in June 2019. It is her newest release since 2015.

RELATED: Smashing Pumpkins coming to Columbia for concert

RELATED: Kidz Bop Live coming to Columbia for concert

RELATED: Jimmy Buffett coming to Columbia for concert