COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Food Policy Committee (CFPC) is working to make sure people throughout the Midlands are fed during this pandemic.

The group released a list of food resources, some free, and others supporting local farms and restaurants.

The chair of the CFPC says a lot of resources have been stretched during this time and they want to make sure that families know where to go.

"So certainly, it was important for the Columbia Food Policy Committee to work with various non-profit partners, the city [of Columbia] and others, to compile a list of resources that contains what are some local farmers, local produce that you can support," says Ashley Page, CFPC chair. "We know our grocery stores are open, they're getting a lot of business, but our local farmers they aren't. With some of the farmers markers being closed, their business is certainly getting a hit."

HERE IS THE LIST OF RESOURCES:

Free Meal Resources

Harvest Hope:

Hours: Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 9am-1pm

Location: 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201

Phone Number: 803-254-4432

Salvation Army Food Pantry:



Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-12pm

Location: 3024 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Phone Number: 803-765-0260

Senior Resources

Senior Resources is continuing to cover all clients currently enrolled in the Meals on Wheels Program. Any senior citizen in Richland County with five (5) free meals each week on a first come, first served basis.

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:30am-12pm

Locations will vary by day. Please visit the Senior Resources website to find a list of locations

Phone Number: 803-252-7734

School Meals

Richland School District One:

The Nutrition Services team will provide five days worth of breakfast and lunch for all students. The day to pick up meals are ONLY on Mondays from 9am-1pm at the following locations:

Carver-Lyon Elementary School

2100 Waverly Street, Columbia, SC 29204

Hyatt Park Elementary School

4200 North Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203

Caughman Road Elementary School

7725 Caughman Road, Columbia, SC 29209

South Kilbourne Elementary School

1400 South Kilbourne Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Edward E. Taylor Elementary School

200 McRae Street, Columbia, SC 29203

St. Andrews Middle School

1231 Bluefield Drive, Columbia, SC 29210

Southeast Middle School

731 Horrell Hill Road, Hopkins, SC 29061

Eau Claire High School

4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Lower Richland High School

2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, SC 29061

Richland One Central Kitchen

1224 Whitney Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Richland School District Two:

The school district will distribute grab and go breakfast and lunch through pick-up lines outside of the school buildings at various school locations. Breakfast and lunch will be distributed from 10am-1pm. In an effort to support social-distancing practices, the meals cannot be consumed on site.

Bethel-Hanberry Elementary

Bridge Creek Elementary

Dent Middle

Joseph Keels Elementary

Killian Elementary

Longleaf Middle

LW Conder Elementary

North Springs Elementary

Polo Road Elementary

Pontiac Elementary

Rice Creek Elementary

Local Produce

EZE Farms

Purchase your locally grown organic spring produce from EZE Farms. Items currently available include lettuce and spring onions.

2323 Harrison Road, Columbia, SC 29204 910-240-2075 manager@ezefarms.org

Foodshare Produce Boxes

A large box costs $20 if paying cash. If you are a SNAP participant and use your SNAP card to purchase your box, your SNAP will be charged only $10 and you receive an instant $10 Healthy Bucks match to cover the rest of the cost.

A small box costs $15 if paying cash. If you are a SNAP participant and use your SNAP card to purchase your box, your SNAP will be charged only $5 and you receive an instant $10 Healthy Bucks match to cover the rest of the cost.

If you need additional information, please give us a call at 803-851-4461

Produce Box Pick-up Calendar

Farmers2Neighbors:

A temporary initiative by Foodshare and Senn Brothers to nourish families, restore jobs and get our local supply chain working again. Purchase a large variety box of produce on a weekly basis for only $21. Produce will be delivered directly to your neighborhood for pick-up.

If you need additional information, please give us a call at 803-851-4461 or visit us online.

Senn Brothers Produce

Purchase a mixed box of produce for $30. The box will need to be picked up in person via a curbside method. You must call to place your order prior to 2pm.

327 Wholesale Lane, West Columbia, SC

803-252-8723

