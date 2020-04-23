COLUMBIA, S.C. — A group tasked with figuring out ways to get South Carolina up and running again safely will hold its first meeting today.

The group, called accelerateSC, is meeting at 2 p.m. in Columbia. WLTX will have live coverage here online of the meeting.

The group, according to governor, is asked to come up with "a coordinated economic revitalization plan." It's made up of small and large business leaders, healthcare professionals, local government officials, and education professionals.

The economic revitalization plan consists of five components of analysis and effort: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.

These components will employ maximum communication, collaboration and cooperation among themselves and those assisting to effectively identify issues, solutions, and assets necessary for a phased revitalization path for South Carolina’s economy, guided by healthcare and medical data. The governor will designate a state agency to coordinate each of the revitalization components; other identified state agencies will assist.

The accelerateSC participants will make immediate, intermediate and long-term recommendations to the governor for revitalizing and expanding South Carolina’s economy while protecting the health of South Carolina citizens.

Among the 30 members of the group are Nephron Pharmaceuticals CEO Lou Kennedy, former USC President Harris Pastides, current Benedict President Roslyn Clark Artis, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Lizard's Thicket CEO Bobby Williams Jr.