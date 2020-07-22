"Hand-washing is going to be a big thing at school, Principal David Sims says. " We want to make sure parents are doing it at home and modelling for their kids"

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With schools getting set to reopen, parents are wondering how they can prepare their kids for a new learning environment.

Lexington Two is one of the school districts in the state that has both a virtual and in-person plan setup.



David Sims, the Principal at Riverbank Elementary, shared some advice

for parents who are looking to send their kids back for in-person learning.

1. Make sure your child is feeling okay before going to school



“It's going to be important for the children to let the parents know how they are feeling before, during and after school." Sims said.

2. Washing hands

"Hand-washing is going to be a big thing at school, Sims says. " We want to make sure parents are doing it at home and modelling it for the children."



Sims hopes that these tips will promote a safer learning environment for students.



“We’re looking forward to having kids back, Sims says. "We're going to use social distancing to the best of our ability in a building, just trying to think ahead so we can provide the safest environment to get our kids back in the building and near a teacher that will enhance their learning ability.

