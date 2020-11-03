CHARLESTON, S.C. — A college in South Carolina will be holding all classes online this upcoming Thursday to test whether the school can go all-digital if necessary to combat the new coronavirus threat.

Officials at the College of Charleston say they are checking whether the school can function online should the spread of the virus causes it to close.

There are no cases of coronavirus at the college as of Tuesday.

University president Andrew Hsu said the school must be prepared to maintain academic progress while also ensuring the health and safety of the campus.

South Carolina now has nine people diagnosed with COVID-19.