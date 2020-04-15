COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is lowering flags at all city-operating buildings in honor of South Carolina's coronavirus victims.

Mayor Steve Benjamin said the lowering would begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The mayor explained he did that because the statewide death toll from the disease has now surpassed 100.

“We are in a war with COVID-19. This enemy doesn’t respect life, it doesn’t acknowledge borders and it doesn’t respect authority,” Benjamin said in a statement. “We feel sorrow and heartache due the enormous loss of life from COVID-19 symptoms across our state. We know the grief families feel for their loved ones, many who have died alone and afraid in hospitals and care centers. Lowering the flag of Columbia is an expression of our understanding of the suffering so many grieving families are feeling right now.”

The state of South Carolina remains in a state of emergency due to the virus. Columbia still has a nighttime curfew in effect, and the entire state is under a home or work order from the governor.

RELATED: Columbia extends citywide night curfew in response to threat of coronavirus

RELATED: South Carolina's home or work order now in effect: here's what it does

One of the flags that will be lowered is the new city flag that was put into service a month ago. The new flag, which was locally designed, features a six-pointed star representing the resilience of our city.

"The flag of Columbia now stands as a symbol that our city and its residents have survived dark times & unimaginable disasters, and reminds us all that we will survive this pandemic, and be made stronger because of it," the city said in a new release.