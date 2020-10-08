718 new SC COVID cases, lowest number in 8 weeks

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 100,431, probable cases to 728, confirmed deaths to 1,966, and 83 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's number of daily coronavirus cases fell to its lowest level since late June--a span of nearly eight weeks--even as the state crossed 100,000 confirmed cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 718 new confirmed cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

However, the 718 cases is the lowest number of confirmed cases since back on June 16. On that day, there were 585 new cases. The next day, cases jumped over 900, and since then, there have only been three days of less than 1,000 confirmed cases.

There was also good news on the percent positive of test cases, as that number fell to 12.8 percent.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 849,117 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 5,610 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.8%.

More Than 120 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Upcoming DHEC mobile testing events for August 10-15 include:

August 10: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Allendale County Community Center, 217 Flat St E, Allendale, SC 29810, partnership with Palmetto Palace

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Clinton High School, 18132 SC-72, Clinton, SC 29325, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 10: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cedar Tower, 121 E Cedar St, Florence, SC 29506, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 10: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Weldon Auditorium, 7 Maple St, Manning, SC 29102, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 11: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 11: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020

August 11: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 11: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Daufuskie Island Fire District, 400 Haig Point Rd, Daufuskie Island, SC 29915, partnership with Hilton Head Regional Healthcare

August 11: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Alvin Community Center, 2191 Santee River Rd, St. Stephen, SC 29479, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network

August 11: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

August 11: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Precious Blood of Christ Church, 1633 Waverly Rd, Pawleys Island 29585, SC, partnership with Tidelands Health

August 11: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saluda Baptist Church, 112 W Wheeler Cir, Saluda, SC 29183, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 12: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation

August 12: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. Lady's Island Middle School, 30 Cougar Dr, Lady's Island, SC 29907, partnership with Beaufort Memorial Hospital

August 12: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., TB Thomas Center, 701 W Washington St, Hartsville, SC 29550, partnership with CareSouth Carolina

August 12: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Laura Grove Baptist Church, 122 Burning Bush Ln, Clarks Hill, SC 29821, partnership with Carolina Health Centers

August 12: 7:30 AM - 10:30 AM, Kingstree Senior High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556, partnership with Williamsburg Regional Hospital

August 13: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Gahagan Park, 184 W Boundary Street, Summerville, SC 29485, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 13: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd s-28-194, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Kershaw Health

August 13: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646, partnership with Self Regional Healthcare

August 13: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Dr, Santee, SC 29142, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 14: 8:30 a.m. - 12:45 PM Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd, Camden, SC 29020, partnership with Sandhills Medical Foundation

August 14: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 14: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Marion Medical Center, 2829 E US 76, Mullins, SC 29574, partnership with Medical University of South Carolina

August 14: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

August 15: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Gethsemane Baptist Church, 443 99 Rd, Blair, SC 29015, partnership with Fairfield Medical Associates

August 15: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Pardon and Parole (Old Building), 2221 Devine St, Columbia, SC 29205, partnership with Prisma Health

August 15: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr, North Charleston, SC 29418, partnership with Fetter Health Care Network

August 15: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681, partnership with Prisma Health

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 2,467 inpatient beds are available and 7,958 are in use, which is a 76.34% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 7,958 inpatient beds currently used, 1,353 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of 1,539 ventilators, 487 are in use and 217 of those are COVID-19 patients. Of the 1,059 ICU beds currently being used, 360 are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.