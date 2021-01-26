Hospitalizations outnumber new cases as new COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000 for the first time in a month

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 24.
For the first time, the number of hospitalizations outnumbered the new confirmed cases.
There were 1,993 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.
According to DHEC, there are now 5,944 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 24 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 2 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 634 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations remain steady with 2,173 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 440 of those patients in intensive care and 279 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,993/22 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 24/2 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 381,812/41,855
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,944/634
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,730,018
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 9,181 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 21.7% percent positive
