Hospitalizations outnumber new cases as new COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000 for the first time in a month

1,993 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control; 2,173 hospitalized with the virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 24.

For the first time, the number of hospitalizations outnumbered the new confirmed cases.

There were 1,993 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,944 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 24 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 2 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 634 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 2,173 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 440 of those patients in intensive care and 279 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 381,812/41,855

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,944/634

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,730,018

9,181 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

21.7% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.