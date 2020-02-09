601 new SC cases, 26 additional confirmed deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its lowest number of coronavirus cases in a week as the state has now gone four straight days without topping 1,000 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Wednesday 601 new confirmed cases and 26 additional confirmed deaths

There were also 45 new probable cases and 11 new probable deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699 probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652, and 142 probable deaths.

Richland County saw a big drop, going down to 68 cases. That's down from 166 a day earlier. And just four days ago, that number was 396, an all-time high for the county since the pandemic began.

Here's a look at all Midlands counties:

Calhoun (0), Clarendon (1), Fairfield (2), Kershaw (15), Lee (2), Lexington (34), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (8), Richland (68), Saluda (7), Sumter (7).

More Than 475 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 240 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing .

Testing in South Carolina

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,023,083 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 3,063 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19.6%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.