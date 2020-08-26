Percent positive at 20.4 as DHEC reports 505 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 505 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.

More Than 460 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 241 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 972,538 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,470 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 20.4%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.