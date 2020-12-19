x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

DHEC announces 2,919 COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths in SC

The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to 2,919 cases on Saturday with a 22.9% percent positive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to 2,919 cases on Saturday with a 22.9% positive. 

This is a drop from the state's all time high on Friday of 3,648 COVID-19 cases with one of it's highest percent positives, 25.9%. 

On the previous days data, the number of confirmed cases was just over 2,000 continuing nearly a week of numbers below 3,000. The next several days will tell us if these numbers are a new trend or an anomaly.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

RELATED: SC First Lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 250,386/20,151
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,529/366
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,286,655


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 167


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,767 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 22.9% percent positive

RELATED: Second round of coronavirus vaccine could be coming soon

RELATED: VERIFY: Keep wearing your mask after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources