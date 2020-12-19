DHEC announces 2,919 COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths in SC

The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to 2,919 cases on Saturday with a 22.9% percent positive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new coronavirus cases in South Carolina dropped to 2,919 cases on Saturday with a 22.9% positive.

This is a drop from the state's all time high on Friday of 3,648 COVID-19 cases with one of it's highest percent positives, 25.9%.

On the previous days data, the number of confirmed cases was just over 2,000 continuing nearly a week of numbers below 3,000. The next several days will tell us if these numbers are a new trend or an anomaly.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.