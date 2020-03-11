Where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Midlands, Nov. 2-8

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced COVID-19 testing opportunities available to South Carolinians.

COVID-19 testing in the Midlands (Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties) includes the sites below. This information is subject to change, and current as of 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19 testing for the most current information.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently use the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Monday, Nov. 2

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Teams, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 W. Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Back Lot 139 Cadz St., Chester

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Batesburg Leisure Center, 227 Highland Ave. Batesburg

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Ste. 100, Lancaster

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

Tuesday, Nov. 3

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 W. Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Ste. 100, Lancaster

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Wednesday, Nov. 4

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 W. Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

11 a.m. – 6p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Ste. 100, Lancaster

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, First Baptist Church Family Life Center, 407 Dearborn St., Chester

Thursday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Eastover Park, 1031 Main St., Eastover

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Rock Hill Health Dept., 1070 Heckle Blvd., Rock Hill

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Ste. 100, Lancaster

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kershaw County Parks and Recreation, 1042 W. Dekalb St., Camden

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Hwy., N. Augusta

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

Friday, Nov. 6

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Lancaster Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct., Ste. 100, Lancaster

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, York Recreation Center, 21 White Rose Ln., York

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Eastover Park, 1031 Main St., Eastover

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by DHEC, Lexington Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Fairfield Memorial Hospital, 102 US-321 BYP, Winnsboro

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Saturday, Nov. 7

10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, 437 Travis Ave., Saluda

11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Eastover Park, 1031 Main St., Eastover

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/Genetworx, Reid Chapel AME Zion, 704 Gabriel St., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Catawba Indian Nation Longhouse, 996 Ave. of the Nations, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

11 a.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

Sunday, Nov. 8

11 a.m. – 7 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Newberry Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry

11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sponsored by DHEC/ Genetworx, Winthrop Coliseum, 1162 Eden Terrace, Rock Hill

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by DHEC/National Guard Medic Team, 2221 Devine St., Columbia

Partner Testing

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Monday, Nov. 2

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, W. Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8:45a.m. – 2:15 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 19 Ward St., Lugoff

Tuesday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, W. Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Kershaw Health, Health Resource Center, 124 State Rd. S-28-194, Camden

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional Hospital, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

9a.m. – 4p.m., by appointment 803-909-6363, sponsored by Affinity Health Center, Affinity Health Center, 455 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill

Wednesday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, W. Columbia

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Red Bank Baptist Church, 120 Community Dr., Lexington

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Family Health Care N. Saluda, 595 Newberry Hwy., Saluda

Thursday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, W. Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Rd., Edgefield

Friday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

8 a.m. – 1 p.m., sponsored by Lexington Medical Center, Urology Surgery Center, 139 Summerplace Drive, W. Columbia

8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., sponsored by Sandhills Medical Foundation, Kershaw Mental Health, 2611 Liberty Hill Rd., Camden

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Ambulnz, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by CVS, Benedict College, 1903 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

Saturday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. – 5 p.m., sponsored by Wellhealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Ambulnz, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., sponsored by Prisma, Columbia Mall, 7201 Two Notch Rd., Columbia

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., sponsored by Fairfield Medical Associates, Fairfield Medical Associates Offices, 880 W. Moultrie St., Winnsboro

Sunday, Nov. 8

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., sponsored by Ambulnz, USC Aiken Convocation Parking Lot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

Permanent Testing Sites

There are currently 236 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.