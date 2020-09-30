DHEC reports lowest COVID number in 4 months due to reporting delay

197 new confirmed cases and 53 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 21 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina reported an usually low number of coronavirus cases in the latest data which the state's health agency says is due to a reporting delayed.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 197 new confirmed cases and 21 additional confirmed deaths from the coronavirus.

There were also 53 new probable cases and 1 probable death. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 143,623, probable cases to 4,319, confirmed deaths to 3,186, and 192 probable deaths.



The 197 cases is the lowest one day number since there were 176 on May 27. DHEC said Wednesday's low number of new cases is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results while it's making improvements to it's internal database for tracking test results, both COVID-19 test results and other disease test results. Individuals who have positive test results for COVID-19 are being notified of their results by their health care provider.

DHEC said it receives test results multiple ways. The 250 cases (197 confirmed and 53 probable) reported out are from results reported to DHEC by email and fax. Our internal update is addressing electronic lab result reports only.

The agency promises another update Thursday.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

457 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,423,162 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 1,252 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 15.7%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.