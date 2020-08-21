967 COVID-19 cases, 52 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,135, probable cases to 1,243, confirmed deaths to 2,339, and 120 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily cases of coronavirus in South Carolina neared 1,000 for the first time in nearly in a week, as there's a new slight upward trend in the virus in the state. However, the percent positive of tests has been low

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced 967 new confirmed cases and 52 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 55 new probable cases and 10 probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 109,135, probable cases to 1,243, confirmed deaths to 2,339, and 120 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Here's a look at how many cases were in the Midlands by county:

Calhoun (1), Clarendon (9), Fairfield (3), Kershaw (5), Lee (8), Lexington (56), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (29), Richland (86), Saluda (4), Sumter (12).

More Than 265 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 267 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 222 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.



Testing in South Carolina

As of Thursday a total of 966,634 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 7,436 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.0%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.



Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.