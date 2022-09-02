Doctors are warning parents that your kids could have croup-like symptoms while having COVID

Croup is an infection of the upper airway which affects the breathing causing a harsh and barking cough that is primarily found in younger children.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors are warning parents that your kids could have croup-like symptoms post recovery or during the process of having omicron.

While there are ways to cure croup. Dr. Saman Solyemani, President and CEO of Avecina Medical says the symptoms can be frightening.

Soleymani says he wants parents to be aware of these croup-like symptoms in case your child may have it.

“omicron or any kind of respiratory virus if you have tightening or inflammation on your respiratory tract you can have symptoms croup- like. but by definition croup is only caused by parainfluenza virus and not by omicron.