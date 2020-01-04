COLUMBIA, S.C. — State Emergency Management Division leaders sent out a text alert to advise South Carolinians about the governor's order for non-essential businesses to close.

The alert advised those wanting more information to go to their website, which subsequently crashed.

A tweet sent out later said that the website received 650 hits a second from unique visitors - more than they had ever gotten, even during a hurricane. That's over 2 million an hour.

SCEMD says the site was back up and running less than an hour later. But many were critical after the site crashed.