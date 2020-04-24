COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fighter jets are planning to fly across the Palmetto state to honor those heroes on the front lines fighting the 'invisible enemy,' COVID-19.

F-16 fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover on Monday, April 27.

The Swamp Fox pilots will fly over a number of hospitals throughout the state. Anyone living in and around these hospitals should see and hear the jets.

The flyover schedule can be viewed here.

This flyover has been closely coordinated as a part of the U.S. Air Force’s OPERATION: AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those at the forefront of the COVID-19 response and will be done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our great state.”

Anyone who gets video or photos of the F-16 jets flying overhead are encouraged to post them on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

Recently, Airmen and Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard teamed up with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to deliver much-needed medical supplies to all 46 counties as the state continues its fight to protect South Carolinians from COVID-19.

