Face mask ordinance fails to pass in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County Council voted to not approve a face mask ordinance for the county on Tuesday night.

Cities and counties across the state have been debating whether or not to pass an ordinance to help combat the coronavirus. Cities and towns such as Columbia, Cayce and West Columbia have passed versions of their own.

Kesha Hayes, a health care professional who lives and works in Kershaw County believes having one would be the right call.

"If we don't have anything in place for people to actually follow then people go astray and do whatever they want to do," said Hayes.

Hayes says she can understand the confusion with masks since wearing one wasn't required initially at the start of the pandemic. With the number of coronavirus cases the state have seen the past few months, health officials have recommended people wearing face masks.

"I think it's very important for a mask to be worn because it keeps us safe," said Hayes. "If you are sneezing, coughing, talking, that face masks is a barrier for you."

Tom Gardner, the District 6 councilman, believed a mask ordinance was the right thing to do.

"We presented a mask ordinance. We felt like we had a compelling story to the facts with our numbers, the way they were," said Gardner. "They've really gone up in July considerably."

Gardner was wanting to put a mask ordinance up for consideration a couple of months ago but he says he was talked out of it.

"I believe masks work. I'm very much in favor of them, especially for the elderly, for people who have compromised immune systems," explained Gardner. "As they say, the mask isn't necessarily for you. It's for you to protect the other people."

The District 6 councilman thought council should pass the ordinance because they look after their constituents and their well-being.

"They talk about the liberty and everything else and my argument to that is what if you have the COVID and you cough on me and you give it to me, now you've overstepped that and stepped on my toes as far as my liberties are concerned," said Gardner.

Gardner believes mask ordinances are effective and have made a big difference for different cities and countries across the world.

"I don't want to take away anybody's liberty but I'd much rather wear a mask than a ventilator tube," explained Gardner.

County council voted on Tuesday night and the mask ordinance did not pass.

One of the people who opposed it included Councilman Al Bozard.

"I'm not against the masks. Last month, we passed a resolution in favor of asking the people to wear masks but did not make it mandatory," said Bozard. "This one last night would have made it mandatory and I don't believe in the government telling the people that they've got to wear a mask."

Bozard does believe people should wear a mask in public.

"I deeply believe that if you're out in the public, wear your masks if you're going in these stores and restaurants and so forth," explained Bozard.

Some council members say the average number of daily cases are dropping compared to June and July and that contributed to their vote.

Street Squad talked to people in the community and the majority say they don't want a mask ordinance because they think it should be a choice and believe masks are ineffective.

"All in all, I had some give or take maybe 40 to 50 people either call me or talk to me in one way or the other and ask me not to vote for it," explained Bozard. "I am for the people. If people ask me not to do something, I'm not going to do it."

Bozard says if his constituents believe having a mask ordinance is the right thing to do, he'll definitely reconsider.

"No, I'm not going to say if it comes up again and the situation got worse that I wouldn't vote for it because I'm after the health of the people and if that's what it takes then I would vote for it if it ever came up again if the situation required it," explained Bozard.

Hayes hopes it doesn't get worse for council to change their mind.