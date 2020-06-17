Gray Collegiate academy resumes in person summer workout program

Schools across the Midlands are making up for lost time as in-person summer workouts resume.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — High schools across the Midlands are making up for lost time as in-person summer workouts resumed last week.

Gray collegiate Academy in Lexington was one of the first schools to resume workouts.

Calen Begley, who's a senior LB on the team, says he's happy to be back on the field with his teammates.

"Being around our teammates just gives us that extra bond and gives us that extra push that we need," Begley said."Our coach was sending us workouts but it's not the same as being around these guys and being here."

The team has put several measures in place to make sure players are safe while working out.

Adam Holmes, Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Gray, says that his players are broken up into groups of 8 and while one group works out outside, another is inside the weight room participating in social distance workouts.

"We space them out with our running, six feet apart and they have dots to stay on." Coach Holmes says. "Same thing in the weight room they are in each individual session on one piece of equipment doing everything they are supposed to and then when they are done, that gets wipe down.

Coming off a 2019 season that ended in the 3rd round of the playoffs, Coach Holmes is hopeful this season will have a better ending.

He says the work towards that begins now.

"We're excited about it the season and we're just ready to get these guys going." Coach Holmes said.