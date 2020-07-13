Hospitals begin suspension of elective surgeries due to COVID-19 in South Carolina

Hospitals in Conway and Charleston postpone procedures requiring overnight stays because of influx of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As hospitals across South Carolina are seeing a steady increase of patients with COVID-19, some administrators have begun to suspend elective procedures due to the lack of beds.

Roper St. Francis in Charleston is the latest to suspend elective surgeries -- procedures that are not time-sensitive -- in its four facilities, according to reports from The Associated Press.

Beginning Monday, July 13, Conway Medical Center, in Horry County, suspended elective surgeries until July 27. All procedures are being rescheduled, but the suspension could last more than the two weeks if the number of COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization remain high.

According to South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control's daily count of COVID-19 cases, on Sunday, July 12, Charleston County reported 282 new confirmed cases of the virus, Horry County reported 213. Richland County had 152.

[Graphic: The image below shows the increase in hospitalizations since June 1.]

In the Midlands, WLTX reached out to Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Sunday afternoon. Neither hospital system is postponing elective surgeries at this time.