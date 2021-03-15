SC cities, counties to receive millions as part of new federal relief package

More than $3.8 billion is expected to come to South Carolina following the passing of the new federal stimulus relief package.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Columbia to Little Mountain – communities across South Carolina are expected to receive their share of billions of dollars coming as part of the new American Rescue Plan.

The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus, which was signed into law last week after intense congressional negotiations, includes $350 billion to help states, counties, cities, and tribal governments bounce back from the coronavirus.

According to congressional reports, more than $3.8 billion is expected to come to South Carolina.

Among the funds expected are an estimated $25.93 million for Columbia, $7.78 million for Sumter and $8.28 million for the Town of Lexington.

Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine said she helped advocate for the funds as part of the National League of Cities.

“There will be an ability for us to help support the work of the nonprofits. The people who are helping with rental assistance. The people who are helping with eviction prevention… providing food services…broadband,” Devine said.

According to Isaac Devine, counties will be funded separately.

Congressional reports show Richland County is expecting roughly $80.63 million, $16.71 million for Orangeburg County, and $7.46 million for Newberry County.

“The first half of that money, that $25 million, is to get to us within 60 days… but the other half will be about a year later,” Devine said. “I would hope that we work with our partners with the county and the state and make sure that we are consolidating our efforts to a certain extent to make sure our money goes as far as it can.”