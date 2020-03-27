CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham has tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the first Congressman from the state to catch the illness.

Cunningham sent a statement out Friday. He'd already been in self-quarantine for eight days after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

He said he will continue to work from home until he's medically able to return to work.

Here is his full statement.

“On March 19th, 2020, I entered self-quarantine after I received word from the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress that I had been in contact with a member of Congress who had since tested positive for COVID-19. While I otherwise feel fine, since March 17th I have been unable to smell or taste, which I learned this week is a potential symptom of COVID-19. I have been in contact with my doctor since I entered self-quarantine. Yesterday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following a virtual consultation on MUSC.care, I went to my local testing clinic. Today, I learned that I tested positive.



“While my symptoms have begun to improve, I will remain at home until I know it is safe to leave self-quarantine. I will continue to tele-work from home as Congress conducts its ongoing response to this public health crisis and my office will continue its urgent work of serving the people of the Lowcountry. Just now, the House passed bipartisan legislation that includes provisions I fought for and secured to deliver much-needed relief for South Carolina families and small businesses. I am grateful that my family remains in good health and urge South Carolinians to follow the guidance and recommendations from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”



