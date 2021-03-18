Limited supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccine available to independent pharmacies

The first week the single dose vaccine made it's way to South Carolina, there were more than 41,000 of them. This week, the Palmetto State only received 5,700 doses.

PINE RIDGE, S.C. — Independent pharmacies in South Carolina are continuing to ask more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as people sign up for appointments.

"We had great distribution that first week. It was very quick. We got it. Everything was great," said Kyle McHugh, the owner of Pine Ridge Pharmacy and several other independent pharmacies in the Midlands. "The second week we requested more vaccines because we gave all the ones we were allocated."

McHugh says he was told there's not any Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at this time.

The first week the single dose vaccine made it's way to South Carolina, there were more than 41,000 of them. This week, the Palmetto State only received 5,700 doses.

McHugh hopes they'll start receiving a steady amount of doses each week.

"If you look at comparison to flu shots, there is no comparison. We gave as many shots in a week as we give flu shots in a year in the past week," explained McHugh. "Everybody wants it. Everybody is excited for it to get back to normal. We're just ready to provide what we can."

McHugh would like to have 200 doses a week per pharmacy. For more information on their pharmacies, click here.

News 19 reached out to DHEC and they say based off the supply they're receiving from the Janssen manufacturer, they have been told to expect a decrease in Johnson & Johnson.

The department doesn't know the amount they may receive next week. DHEC has relayed that message to the Johnson & Johnson providers in the state.