K-12 student COVID-19 cases in SC surpasses 1,000

Many parents say they're ready for their kids to get back in the classroom and are confident the schools are making safety top priority.

Halfway through the fall semester and data from South Carolina DHHS shows 1,143 students and 488 school employees have contracted COVID-19.

While that’s a small percentage of the state’s total case data, it marks the fourth week in a row K-12 case numbers have jumped by triple digits, leaving some parents concerned as schools statewide move toward reopening full time.

Rock Hill Schools for example is looking to go back in November; Fort Mill Schools are aiming for January 26th.

North Carolina schools are also slowly phasing back in-person learning.

The Tarheel state releases a weekly report of k-12 clusters; schools with more than 5 active cases.

This week it shows 22 active clusters with 201 total student and staff cases.

