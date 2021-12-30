Nearly 6,000 new daily SC COVID cases, highest totals ever in Richland, Lexington Counties

Last time single-day case numbers were this high was on Sept. 3, 2021, with 6,085 cases reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported a new monthly high in single-day number of new COVID cases Thursday, Dec. 30, with 5,911 total (3,354 confirmed and 2,557 probable). It's the highest one day total since September 3, which was nearly 4 months ago.

The percent positive on Thursday is 20.5%.

The number of cases is almost double of those reported Wednesday, Dec. 29, and reflect an uptick in testing from over the Christmas holidays.

Within South Carolina, Richland County reported 651 cases, Lexington County reported 513 cases and Greenville County had the highest number of new cases with 781. These are the highest one-day totals ever reported in Richland and Lexington Counties.

DHEC also reports 10 COVID-related deaths (9 confirmed and 1 probable).

Hospital emergency rooms are experiencing an influx of patients wanting to get tested for COVID and are urging people to go to other public testing sites.

Free testing and vaccinations can be found at county health departments throughout South Carolina.

To find a vaccination site, or to get more information about vaccines and boosters, check out the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

To find a testing site, go to the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Note that some private pharmacies, health care and doctor's offices are charging or requiring insurance for certain tests.

The City of Columbia is partnering with DHEC for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics 1-5 p.m. at city-operated facilities on the following dates: