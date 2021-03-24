Prisma Health to expand visitation policies, phase out drive-thru testing as COVID rates decrease

The South Carolina hospital system 's changes will begin Wednesday, March 24.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials at Prisma Health have announced the South Carolina hospital system will expand some patient visitation policies and begin phasing out its hospital-based drive-through COVID-19 testing and transitioning those services to its network of physician practices, beginning Wednesday, March 24.

These changes come as the rate of confirmed cases of the coronavirus decreases in the state.

The hospital-based drive-through testing locations will begin phase out Friday, March 26. COVID-19 testing will transition to physician offices. Patients can receive an order for testing from their Prisma Health provider, virtual care visit or Prisma Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-833/2-PRISMA. Patients with Prisma Health providers will be tested at those primary-care physician offices.

Patients who are symptomatic and want to be seen by a provider to discuss treatment options in an office-visit setting – but don’t have a Prisma Health primary-care doctor – will be directed to Prisma Health Urgent Care sites. For additional testing options outside of Prisma Health, community members can access the DHEC website for a list of all testing sites – including those offering weekday, weekend and free options – throughout the state.

The phase out schedule for Prisma Health’s drive-thru testing sites:

Greenville Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Hospital, and Greer Memorial Hospital drive-thru locations will close at the end of the day on Friday, March 26.

Richland Hospital and Tuomey Hospital drive-thru testing locations will close at the end of day, Friday, April 2.

Oconee Memorial Hospital testing, which holds testing at 105 Omni Dr. Suite B, will close at end of day on Friday, April 9. The site is by appointment only; once patients have a provider order, they can call (864) 482-3701 to make an appointment for testing.

Prisma Health facilities will also expand some patient visitation, effective Wednesday, March 24. In the hospitals, visitation will remain limited to just one care partner each day under most circumstances, although hours will be extended.

Key visitation changes include the following:

Adult patients will be permitted one care partner between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. One care partner may also be allowed for longer visitation, including overnight stays, if that patient requires extra care. Any overnight visitation must be approved in advance by the attending doctor and hospital administration.

Most pediatric patients – including pediatric intensive care units – are permitted two care partners between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and one care partner from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Children in the neonatal ICU and special-care nursery may only have one care partner visit at a time, except for a one-hour transition time when two care partners can be present.

In practices or outpatient settings, ambulatory patients are permitted one care partner; ambulatory pediatric patients two-months-old and younger are permitted two care partners.

For patients undergoing special procedures such as colonoscopy or ambulatory surgery, one care partner is allowed but must stay in a waiting room unless the site has private space for a patient. The care partner may also go to post-procedure areas for discharge instructions.

All care partners must continue to wear masks during visits, except for those limited situations of overnight visitation. Care partners who remain at night may remove their masks when medical professionals are not in the room.

Partners with possible COVID-19 symptoms should not visit. People over age 65 or those with chronic illnesses should refrain from being a care partner unless they are two weeks past their final COVID-19 vaccination date. Care partners must remain with patients or in designated waiting areas; they cannot visit areas such as cafeterias or vending areas.