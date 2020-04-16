COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health and MUSC announced they will begin using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The hospital networks are just a few out of about 1,000 facilities across the nation taking part in an FDA and Mayo Clinic program to use the plasma serum.

Prisma Health has partnered with The Blood Connection, a blood donation organization operating in the Carolinas, to help collect the plasma.

But, there are strict requirements on who can donate.

"This is probably the most important thing, fully recovered but we need them to be 28 days, at least, fully recovered. So, their symptoms stopped, they might have gone back and gotten a negative test result, which a lot of people who have tested positive have done. 28 days out from that point is when you can donate this plasma," said Allie Van Dyke with The Blood Connection.

For the treatment program they need plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients who have proof they tested positive and have been fully recovered for 28 days at least, according to Van Dyke.

Prisma Health patients who are now recovered will be referred internally for donation, according to Prisma Health's release.

So far, The Blood Connection organization says it has 3 donations.

"So people who have fully recovered from COVID-19, they have a gift. I know it was unfortunate they had the virus in the first place, but they now have a way they can help their community. So what we are doing is we are providing that for Prisma right now," Van Dyke said.

Prisma Health said the donated plasma containing COVID-fighting antibodies will be used to treat severe and critically-ill patients.

The donated plasma must pass existing FDA-required tests for regular plasma donations.

The goal is to see if the antibody-plasma actually helps other patients recover.

A mobile Blood Connection bus will be at Prisma Parkridge Hospital Friday for donations from recovered patients at 10am.

However, the strict requirements for donation will apply:

Considered recovered and symptom-free for at least 28 days

Proof from a doctor of a positive COVID-19 test

Must meet existing blood/plasma donation requirements

Make an appointment by calling (864) 751-1168

Donations typically take about an hour and a half

Some walk-ups may be considered, however an appointment makes it easier for The Blood Connection staff to confirm positive COVID-19 tests and donor history.