COLUMBIA, S.C. — The PGA has announced they are canceling Hilton Head's RBC Heritage golf tournament scheduled to be held in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made as tournaments through May 10 were canceled. The RBC Heritage was scheduled to be played April 13-19.

The PGA TOUR made the announcement today after a recently published statement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending “for the next 8 weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

A quote from the press release, "The Heritage Classic Foundation had hoped to provide our loyal fans, sponsors and volunteers a much-needed respite from the current climate."

“We certainly feel this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of everyone,” said RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot. “We remained optimistic as long as we could knowing the event generates more than $3 million dollars a year for local charities and has a yearly economic impact of $102 million for the state of South Carolina.”