COLUMBIA, S.C. — Curbside trash pickup customers in Richland County might see some delays due to the problems being caused everywhere by the coronavirus.

The county said the Friday the reason for the potential problem is staff restrictions experienced by Richland County’s contracted trash haulers. This might also cause delays in picking up yard waste.

The Solid Waste & Recycling Division urges residents to exercise patience. The county is aware of the delay, and trash will be picked up as soon as possible.

As a reminder, the county's landfill is open only for haulers, and residential and commercial dumping are not allowed there. The Lower Richland and Clemson Road drop-off locations are closed.

Residents should call the County Ombudsman’s Office at 803-929-6000 with questions.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.