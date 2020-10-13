SC CARES Act grant funding available for nonprofits, minority and small businesses on Oct. 19

Grant funds will be awarded to small and minority businesses and nonprofits that provided services or lost revenue due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two new SC CARES Act grant programs have been announced by the South Carolina Department of Administration.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 19, applications for the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will be accepted through Nov. 1.

These programs will award grant funds to small and minority businesses and nonprofit organizations to reimburse qualifying expenditures for providing services or for revenue loss due to COVID-19.

The S.C. Department of Administration, working with Guidehouse, a professional grant management services provider, has been authorized to provide these grants from the Coronavirus Relief Fund pursuant to Act 154 of 2020.

Grant awards for the Minority and Small Business Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $25,000.

To qualify for a grant from the Minority and Small Business Grant Program, a business must:

Employ 25 or fewer employees,

Be physically located in South Carolina,

Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and

Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

To view more information on the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.

Grant awards for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program will range from $2,500 to $50,000.

To qualify for the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, an organization must:

Be designated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization by the IRS,

Registered as a public charity in S.C.,

Be physically located in South Carolina,

Be in operation from Oct. 13, 2019, to present, and

Have experienced a business impact due to COVID-19.

To view more information on the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program, visit CLICK HERE.