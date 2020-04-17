MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina state representative is asking Gov. Henry McMaster to reopen the state's beaches.

Rep. Alan Clemmons, whose district represents part of Myrtle Beach, wrote McMaster a letter Friday outlining his request. He cites McMaster's decision to reopen public boat ramps and docks as part of his reason why.

Clemmons said in his letter that coastal residents use beaches differently that out of state visitors or tourist. For them, he said, it's more for therapy to clear people's minds,, exercise like running or swimming, and fishing.

RELATED: SC governor issues mandatory 'home or work' order for entire state

"Reopening public access to our beaches for the use of coastal residents, with prudent temporary measures that ensure social distancing, would be an excellent next step in empowering coastal residents to rebuild our communities that have been devastated by COVID-19 closures," he said.

RELATED: South Carolina to reopen public boat ramps, docks on Friday

RELATED: SC Governor expects economy will be 'humming' by end of June

He said with hotels closed, people wouldn't be tempted to travel to the area and use the beaches.

"It would, however, restore a much-needed stress reliever at a time when it is sorely needed in all of our coastal communities."

Clemmons mentions in the letter that he has had personal conversations with the governor about the topic.