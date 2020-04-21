COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shaw Air Force Base will begin increasing base access beginning Saturday, April 25.

According to the base, this decision comes after Governor McMaster began lifting restrictions.

Beginning Saturday, April 25, those who have a CAC, mission essential DBIDS pass, retiree ID, VHIC, or dependent ID will have access to the base on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

Below are details about when services on base will be available and restrictions.

Satellite Pharmacy:

Open Mondays

Now a drive-thru pharmacy located in the BX parking lot

Prescriptions MUST be called in by NOON the Thursday prior. There will be NO same-day availability

Please call 803-895-6464/1309/6466/6125 for questions

Please wear a mask when interacting with the pharmacy staff

We ask if you have the financial means to continue to get your scripts off base/express, you continue to do so until we have more days available for pick-up.

More information has yet to be released.

Commissary:

Operating under normal hours

Must wear a mask

BX Complex/Shoppette:

Open Saturdays and Sundays. You can still get gas on Sunday. Check Exchange for hours.

Must wear a mask

Services:

Please check our website www.thebestFSS.com for information on what is open/closed as it is subject to change

To limit occupancy in buildings, please do not visit a facility without checking hours/scheduling an appointment first

According to the base, anyone on base must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. Anyone who is not adhering to these rules will be asked to leave.

People should also expect longer wait times as building are restricted to 20 percent occupancy.

Under the declaration of a public health emergency, and in line with DODI 6200.03, Shaw will remain restricted to only employees and AD dependents Tuesday through Friday. Trusted traveler and visitor passes are still suspended.