COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shaw Air Force Base will begin increasing base access beginning Saturday, April 25.
According to the base, this decision comes after Governor McMaster began lifting restrictions.
RELATED: Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head beaches all to remain closed
RELATED: DHEC: Curve may be 'flattening,' but 64 new cases, 4 new deaths in South Carolina
Beginning Saturday, April 25, those who have a CAC, mission essential DBIDS pass, retiree ID, VHIC, or dependent ID will have access to the base on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.
Below are details about when services on base will be available and restrictions.
Satellite Pharmacy:
- Open Mondays
- Now a drive-thru pharmacy located in the BX parking lot
- Prescriptions MUST be called in by NOON the Thursday prior. There will be NO same-day availability
- Please call 803-895-6464/1309/6466/6125 for questions
- Please wear a mask when interacting with the pharmacy staff
- We ask if you have the financial means to continue to get your scripts off base/express, you continue to do so until we have more days available for pick-up.
More information has yet to be released.
RELATED: SC governor reopens beaches, retail stores across the state
Commissary:
- Operating under normal hours
- Must wear a mask
BX Complex/Shoppette:
- Open Saturdays and Sundays. You can still get gas on Sunday. Check Exchange for hours.
- Must wear a mask
Services:
- Please check our website www.thebestFSS.com for information on what is open/closed as it is subject to change
- To limit occupancy in buildings, please do not visit a facility without checking hours/scheduling an appointment first
According to the base, anyone on base must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. Anyone who is not adhering to these rules will be asked to leave.
People should also expect longer wait times as building are restricted to 20 percent occupancy.
Under the declaration of a public health emergency, and in line with DODI 6200.03, Shaw will remain restricted to only employees and AD dependents Tuesday through Friday. Trusted traveler and visitor passes are still suspended.