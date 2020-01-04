LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County and local first responders will be uniting as a symbol of solidarity to show they're here for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many people are starting to stay at home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Besides going to work or traveling to grocery stores, many folks are remaining at home with their family.

The coronavirus situation has been something that has affected everyone.

Harrison Cahill, the Public Information Officer for the county, says they've come up with an idea to show that they are there for the community.

"The emergency vehicles that are not responding to a call Friday at 7, they're all going to be sounding their sirens and we're calling it 'Sirens for Solidarity'," said Cahill.

Cahill says firetrucks and EMS from the county will be participating in the event. Lexington County has invited fire stations from local municipalities as well as law enforcement, sheriff's department and local law enforcement to join in.

"We want the community to know that we're still here, we're still working, we're still providing those essential services to our residents, especially emergency response," explained Cahill.

The county wants people to know first responders are still doing their jobs to make sure people are safe and they are wanting to support the community in any way they can.

The idea came from Fire Chief Mark Davis. Officials say he's a really community-oriented person.

The Lexington community is tight-knit and first responders wanted to show they still have their neighbors' backs and everyone can rally together to beat this situation.

"Everyone that is going to be able to participate, especially at the fire stations specifically, they're going to pull out onto the apron of their station, or lack of a better term their little driveway, and sound off their sirens so that way people in the local communities can hear them and know that we're still here and we're ready to roll when you need us."

"It's one of those moments in the world's history where people are uniting and it's important to show that we're all supporting each other and we're all trying to get through this together."

