COLUMBIA, S.C. — Soda City is canceled for the month of March because of the threat of COVID-19.

According to Soda City, they have have been monitoring the coronavirus for the last week and are taking the safety of the community into consideratio with their decision to cancel the Soda City market for March.

Thursday afternoon, City officials alerted Soda City that the market that happens weekly must be canceled for March.

According to a tweet from Soda City, they are continuing to monitor the virus via reputable sources and are in contact with City of Columbia.

It is not known when the market will resume.