1,053 new virus cases in SC, 7 additional deaths

South Carolina now has had more than 1,000 daily cases for nearly two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its 12th straight day of more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, although the state did see a significant dip from the day before.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sunday announced the lastest COVID-19 updates.

It showed 1,053 new coronavirus cases, which is down significantly from the 1,796 announced the day before. However, the overall trend for cases remains upward, and it's unclear if the Thanksgiving holiday may increase that trajectory in the coming days.

Here's a look at the remaining data.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 202,422/13,707

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,050/303

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,692,606



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 140

There may be limited testing over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Make sure that you read all the additional information for the site listing carefully and, when possible, call ahead to the testing site to confirm hours before you visit.



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,279 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

12.7% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.