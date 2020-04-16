WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said the "end is in sight" and that he's putting together a group that will work to reopen the state's economy as quickly as possible in a safe way.

"We can tell around the country that the end is in sight," he said. "The mission is going as well as can be expected."

He did not have a set timeline, but continued to say sooner rather than later, and said some businesses could even reopen on May 1. He said he thinks the state may be able to get ahead of some other neighboring states about reopening. in either case, he thinks the economy can be "humming" by the end of June.

McMaster spoke with President Donald Trump on a conference call about two hours before his briefing. The President is set to roll out a measure approach to reopening the country.

McMaster said next week he will announce a group called "Accelerate South Carolina" that will be tasked with coming up with best practices to get the state back to working at full speed.

"We are going to find the best way to do it quickly and safely," he said.

The task force will be made up of leaders from manufacturing, tourism, agribusiness, hospitality, as well as state agency heads and state lawmakers.

He even issued an executive order reopening public ramps for fishing and recreation. McMaster did, however, said people must continue to use social distancing guidelines and not gather in big groups.

"It's too early to celebrate," McMaster said. "Contain your enthusiasm, but it's going to be sooner rather than later [for a reopening of the state.]"

The peak of the virus is still expected to be in early May, McMaster said. But he said at this point, hospitals will be able to handle the medical needs of the state. He said we have plenty of ventilators and critical care beds.

McMaster also said he sees no reason to postpone the June 9 primary in the state. "Things should be moving along well by then," he said.

He also said he's looking at calling the state legislature back in late June, but left open the possibility it could be earlier than that.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 109 deaths and 3,931 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

The state's home or work order remain in effect. He said the compliance with his home or work order had been good. The home or work order was issued earlier this month and was created to in an effort to minimize the spread of the virus.

Here are some of the key provisions of the order, which put in criminal penalties for non-compliance:

Everyone should stay home unless working, visiting family, or getting necessary goods or service. People can go for walks or exercise as long as they're practicing good social distancing

Mandates that retail stores limit customers to no more than 5 customers for every 1,000 square feet of space, or 20 percent capacity, whichever is less, and increasing social distancing

No new businesses closed, beyond the executive order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday (that included clothing and furniture stores)

Violations will be a misdemeanor with 30 days in jail or a $100 fine.

Essential businesses will stay open as they have under previous orders, so going to grocery stores, pharmacies, picking up food at a restaurant, or shopping at big box or home improvement stores is allowed

