Another day, another single-day COVID-19 total shattered: 19,483 cases reported Friday, Jan. 14

DHEC reports 15,409 confirmed, 4,074 probable cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Once again, South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports a record breaking single-day total of COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHEC announced 19,483 new cases of COVID-19 (15,409 confirmed, 4,074 probable), 34 new deaths (28 confirmed, 6 probable), and a percent positive of 31.8% on Friday, Jan. 14.

That number of new cases exceeds the previous single-day report from last week when 16,630 positive cases (percent positive of cases: 35.1%) were reported Thursday, January 6.

Hospitalizations continued to rise as well, with 2,111 COVID-19 positive individuals hospitalized -- 37.6% higher than what was seen one week ago.

DHEC will be observing Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr, holiday but the testing call center will remain open for normal hours and individuals will still receive test results on the state holiday.

The Public Health Lab will remain open and testing, vaccine clinics and contact tracing will continue across the state. Individuals will still receive test results on the state holiday. Use the contact information at scdhec.gov/findatest to confirm testing site's hours.

TESTING:

DHEC has moved one of the largest COVID testing sites in the Midlands in order to have more capacity to test.

TourHealth COVID-19 testing site relocated to Columbia Place Mall, at 7201 Two Notch from 2600 Bull Street on Jan. 13. The hours of operation will be 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily.

DHEC says COVID-19 vaccinations will continue at 2600 Bull St., but will also be available at this site.

DHEC also says if you were tested for the virus at any of the sites and have not received your results you can no go to PreMedInc website. Simply type in your phone number and birth date and click 'get my results'.

The state's shattered all-time records for COVID positive cases as the omicron variant has moved through the state.

How to Find Testing Locations:

To help, DHEC said it's ordered nearly half a million rapid antigen tests to distribute to communities in the coming days and weeks with the hope of getting results back sooner and reducing wait times at testing sites, some of which have seen waits upwards of an hour.

Due to increases in the number of people being tested for COVID-19, South Carolinians should prepare for longer wait times (1-2 hours) at testing locations. DHEC encourages those wishing to get tested to plan ahead. DHEC and its testing contractors have been working to increase testing capacity at sites, in order to increase throughput, as well as to ensure turn-around times in labs remain at 24 to 48 hours.

Free testing and vaccinations can be found at county health departments throughout South Carolina.

To find a vaccination site, or to get more information about vaccines and boosters, check out the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine

To find a testing site, go to the link at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations. Note that some private pharmacies, health care and doctor's offices are charging or requiring insurance for certain tests.

How to Get a Vaccine:

Visit scdhec.gov/boosters for more information, and find a vaccination site near you on their vaccine locator webpage or by calling their Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110.