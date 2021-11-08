SC reports 4,478 daily COVID cases, highest total in nearly 7 months

The total is the highest seen since the peak of the pandemic in January.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of new daily COVID cases in South Carolina soared to more than 4,000 in the latest data, the highest one day total seen in nearly seven months.

The state's health agency, DHEC, reported 4,478 cases Friday, based on data collected on Wednesday, August 11, the most recent numbers available. That's the most number of cases in one day seen since January 22, during the peak of caseloads that took place that month.

It's also shatters the previous high seen during the current summer surge, which was 3,488 on August 5.

The state also reported 20 new COVID deaths.

In the Midlands, Richland County had the highest total of new cases with 357 with Lexington right behind at 332. Horry County led the state with 412 cases.

The rapid acceleration in cases has followed national trends, where the Delta variant has spurred a rise not seen since winter's surge. Hospitalizations have also risen, with over 1,100 people hospitalized for COVID statewide as of Tuesday's numbers. In late June, only 122 people were hospitalized.

This news comes even as most school districts in the state are set to start school next week. So far just one Midlands school district, Kershaw County, is back in class. As of Friday morning, they had 137 students test positive and have almost 690 students in quarantine.

Both Lexington Medical and Prisma Health, the largest health care providers in the central Midlands, changed their visitor policies recently.