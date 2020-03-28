COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard delivered the latest shipment of critical medical protective equipment that will go to those on the front lines fighting in the war against the coranvirus.

The gear comes from the Strategic National Stockpile. It's the second such deliver to the state. DHEC inventoried the materials, and the S.C. National Guard distributed the face shields, surgical masks, gowns and gloves to every county in the state Friday.

It included the following material:

44,440 N95 respirators

105,550 Face masks/surgical masks

20,160 Face shields

16,422 Surgical gowns

72 coveralls

42,000 gloves

South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, said distribution of materials was data driven to ensure needs are fairly met based on county populations based on the 2010 Census and emergent needs.

For a full county-by-county breakdown of where the material when, go to this list provided by DHEC.