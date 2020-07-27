Sumter's Morris College to go virtual for fall semester

All plans for housing and on campus activities have been canceled

SUMTER, S.C. — Morris College in Sumter is planning on having a virtual fall semester.

According to a release sent out by the college, the increasing numbers of COVID-19 in the state as well as the health pandemic are reasons that Morris College President Dr. Leroy Staggers has announced that academic instruction for the fall 2020 semester will be conducted entirely on-line

"The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff and maintaining the quality of our teaching and learning programs are of utmost importance. In keeping with this decision, all previous plans for housing students in the college’s residence halls as well as conducting on-campus classes and other activities for students during the Fall 2020 semester are hereby cancelled," said Staggers.

Students are advised that they should complete all matters pertaining to academic advising and registration, procedures to qualify for financial aid, along with payment of fees through the Morris College Learning Management System (LMS) and other remote means. In order to assist students with these processes, all administrative offices of the college will be open and staffed Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Contact numbers for major administrative offices at Morris College are as follows:

-Office of Enrollment Management and Records (866) 853-1345

-Office of Financial Aid (803) 934-3238

-Office of Business Affairs (803) 934-3223

Upon becoming officially enrolled, students will receive course information and assignments for their classes from their respective professors as well as engage in other forms of class activity via the LMS and other remote means.