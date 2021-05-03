x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines available for Phase 1B at Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

Anyone who meets the criteria can call 803-722-1822 to schedule an appointment. The phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are limited.
Credit: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B eligible individuals on Monday, March 8. 

According to Cooperative Health, patients in Batesburg-Leesville, Newberry County, and Fairfield County will be able to receive the vaccine if they are eligible in Phase 1B.

RELATED: People can get the vaccine in SC if they're obese: How to find your body mass index

RELATED: Half of all South Carolinians to be eligible for vaccine next week

Among those included are the following:

  • Anyone aged 55 and up
  • People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease
    • People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions:
      • Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease.
    • People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely
  • Frontline workers with increased occupational risk
    • Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who:
      • Must be in-person at their place of work, and
      • Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment

RELATED: 'I pray nobody has to go through what I went through:' SC sheriff fights against COVID-19

Anyone who meets the criteria can call 803-722-1822 to schedule an appointment. The phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to Cooperative Health, there are a limited number of appointments available.

RELATED: How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina