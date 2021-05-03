COVID-19 vaccines available for Phase 1B at Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B eligible individuals on Monday, March 8.
According to Cooperative Health, patients in Batesburg-Leesville, Newberry County, and Fairfield County will be able to receive the vaccine if they are eligible in Phase 1B.
Among those included are the following:
- Anyone aged 55 and up
- People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease
- People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions:
- Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease.
- People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk
- Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who:
- Must be in-person at their place of work, and
- Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment
Anyone who meets the criteria can call 803-722-1822 to schedule an appointment. The phone line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Cooperative Health, there are a limited number of appointments available.