Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine for children in South Carolina?

The doses of the vaccine for 5-11 year olds is already available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Pfizer COVID-19 shot is now available for kids between the age of 5 and 11, after the CDC gave the final OK for the shot in minors this week.

The move means 28 million children in America will now be eligible for the Pfizer doses. The federal government has promised enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11 and vowed the rollout will not be as limited as it was initially for adults.

The vaccine had already been shipped to states in anticipation of the CDC's decision, so that means the shot is already here in South Carolina. So how do you sign up for your child to receive it? And what are the benefits and risks of getting the vaccine? We answers those questions below.

Where can I schedule the COVID-19 vaccine my child in South Carolina?





South Carolina's health agency, SCDHEC, said as of Wednesday afternoon they'd already received 60,000 doses and were expecting to reach a total of 152,100 by Friday. So unlike when the adult vaccine rolled out at the end of last year, they have plenty of supply.

Roughly 250 health care providers statewide will receive a supply .

Dr. Jane Kelly with SCDHEC said Wednesday that providers are already allowing parents to make appointments, and suggested people call their health care provider that has provided their child with vaccines in the past to find out if they have the vaccine. People should definitely call ahead to check rather than just showing up at those site .

Pharmacies, hospitals, doctor's offices, and rural health care centers are all involved in the rollout. CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens already announced their plans Wednesday. Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center also will have centers open that don't require appointments. We've got more detail on what all those places are planning below.

People can also visit the DHEC vaccine locator page or call their Vaccine Information Line: 1-866-365-8110.





Should my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The vaccine was 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children 5-11, according to the CDC.

Prisma Health stated on a blog Wednesday that there are several good reasons to get a vaccine.

1. It prevents severe illness and hospitalization . While most people focus on the extremely rare cases of death in children, there have been many other children who've had to be hospitalized. In some cases, those children have had to go to an ICU and spends weeks receiving treatment.

2. It helps herd immunity - If more people are vaccinated, it helps stop the overall case load in the community. And that means the virus is less likely to have a major outbreak. And with outbreaks less likely, that makes it safer for the more vulnerable members of the community including elderly grandparents and people with compromised immune systems.

3. Quarantine rules change - Children who are fully vaccinated are not subject to the same quarantine rules as unvaccinated kids.

Dr. Kelly admits the risk of a child developing a severe COVID illness remains low, but the risk is too high and far more devastating than many other diseases for which we already routinely vaccinate children. And she said people should stay away from social media to make their decision.

"People who have questions should seek valid, factual information form their child's pediatrician or from their own doctor," Dr. Kelly said.





What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine for children?

Dr. Kelly said that children in the clinical trials saw the same minor temporary side effects as older adolescents. Those include a sore arm and aches all over, but those typically go away after 1 or 2 days.

"In fact, they had less fever or chills that we saw in older age groups," she said.

How is this vaccine for children different than the one for adults?

The active ingredient is the same, but the dosage is lower. For a child in this age group, they receive 10 micrograms, compared to 30 for adults and adolescents. The injection volume is also lower.

The needle is smaller (21 gauge), and can be given in the arm or the thigh.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Prisma Health in Columbia & Sumter





Child vaccinations do not require an appointment

Columbia:

People can go to the Prisma Health Children's hospital located at 12 Medical Park in Columbia.

They will be available during the following hours:

Monday - Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m; 4 p.m. -6:30 p.m.

Sumter:

19 Calhoun Street

Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday : 7:30 - 3 p.m.

The hospital will also have them at their mobile vaccine clinics. For more information visit Prisma Health's vaccine page.





How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Lexington Medical Center





The vaccinations will be available at Brookland Baptist Church located at 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia. No appointments are necessary.

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids at CVS

Starting Sunday, Nov. 7, select CVS pharmacy locations will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

CVS Health said Wednesday that 1,700 locations are now accepting appointments for the pediatric vaccine. Parents should schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app.

CVS Health said it plans introduce "child-friendly elements in the coming weeks designed to help motivate and reward the children and help keep them entertained" during the 15-minute post-vaccination observation period.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids at Walgreens

Walgreens announced Wednesday that it will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores starting Saturday, Nov. 6.

The company said appointments are now available and can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Additional appointments will be added in the coming weeks as Walgreens gets additional vaccine doses, according to Wednesday's announcement.

Walgreens said there will be appointments specifically focused on after-school hours with select stores offering additional appointments on Saturdays through Nov. 20.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids at Walmart, Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin offering kids' COVID-19 vaccines "starting later this week," according to a online post by Lisa Smith, Walmart's Sr. Director of Clinical Strategy and Operations.

Smith said that the pediatric vaccine will be available in more than 5,100 pharmacies, though supply may be limited initially.

Parents and guardians can use Walmart’s online appointment scheduler to find an available Pfizer vaccine in their communities. Once you filter by age, the tool will show locations administering the kids' Pfizer vaccine in your neighborhood.

Walk-ins will be accepted, based on availability, according to Smith's post.